Swans’ quiet assassin: Hewett, George Hewett

GEORGE Hewett's hit list gathered for a roll call on Wednesday night.

Sure, it was technically billed as the All-Australian team announcement, but it doubled as a meeting of some of the superstars the unassuming country kid has shut down this season.

Dustin Martin, Tom Mitchell, Lachie Whitfield, Clayton Oliver, Shaun Higgins and Patrick Cripps have all been victims of the Swan's restrictive talents.

Only two of his rivals this season, Oliver (21 possessions) and Mitchell (23), have chalked up more than 20 disposals. Brownlow Medal favourite Mitchell averages 35.7 and Oliver 29.8.

He will almost certainly add another Giants gun to that list on Saturday night at the SCG when the Swans and Giants face off in an elimination final.

The options are plentiful in Leon Cameron's team. It could be Whitfield again, or rising superstar Josh Kelly, or even Stephen Coniglio, who he critically closed down in the second half of their Round 22 win at Spotless Stadium.

George Hewett tackles Ed Langdon.

Coniglio had a game high 17 touches in the first half but only four in the second after Hewett was moved onto him at the long break.

Born and raised in Port Broughton in rural South Australia, the 22-year-old has that laid back country attitude where the hardest of jobs are just part of his daily life.

Jake Lloyd is a country kid himself, growing up in Horsham in the Wimmera region of western Victoria.

He believes his teammate has the perfect temperament for the huge assignments he gets every week.

"He's a modest man," Lloyd said.

"He doesn't get caught up in the limelight, he's happy to go about his business quietly. He is such a relaxed bloke, when you sit down and have a coffee with him you don't get much out of him. He's quiet and goes about his business with a minimum of fuss. He's a country boy and he's just happy to be playing a role for the team."

He is only starting to get recognition outside the walls of the SCG but inside them his enormous value to the team has been recognised for some time.

He finished fifth in last year's Bob Skilton Medal and is highly likely to do even better this season. A top three finish isn't out of the question.

Lance Franklin is the Swans' best player but George Hewett could be John Longmire's most indispensable this finals series.

"We tell him how important he is to the team," Lloyd said.

"He's a player who is underrated in the AFL community but not within the club.

"George is crucial to our team. He's happy to be out there playing good footy and contributing to the team. We have such big names in our midfield but he shuts down the opposition's best every week. He finds plenty of the ball himself at the same time. He does his job every week, he's such a consistent player. He deserves more wraps than he gets."