23°
Entertainment

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

7th Jul 2017 1:04 PM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SPLENDOUR in the Grass have confirmed that sadly, due to unforeseen scheduling issues, George Ezra is unable to make it to Australia this month, and so has pulled out of his Splendour in the Grass appearances.

He sent his apologies to all his Australian fans:

"I'm gutted to have to do this at such short notice and apologise to all of you that have bought tickets and were looking forward to it. This was a shit decision to have to make. I hope you understand and you'll still be there when we come back. George x"

In light of George's cancellation, Peking Duk will now take to the Amphitheatre stage on Friday instead of Sunday, the Splendour in the Grass team confirmed.

And on Sunday both LCD Soundsystem and Sigur Rós will be treating audiences to extended sets on the Amphitheatre stage, so you'll have way more time to Dance Yrself Clean.

George Ezra die hards who no longer wish to attend Splendour 2017 can offload their tickets via the Resale Facility before 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

Fans who purchased tickets to George's Sydney and Melbourne sideshows will be contacted directly by Secret Sounds shortly.

Options to reschedule the sideshows as soon as possible are currently being explored and there will be a further announcement made on this next week.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  george ezra northern rivers entertainment peking duk splendour 2017 splendour in the grass whatson

Cyclist and driver may have seen fatality: Police

Cyclist and driver may have seen fatality: Police

A PHOTO of the roadway where Col Hadwell was killed this week has been released in attempt to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen the fatality unfold.

Old chopper base new home for paramedics, council workers

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Open day, Lismore, August 21, 2010.

It's an unlikely partnership that is expected to work well

Digital boat licences set sail in NSW

Trawlers at the Evans Head Marina. The Northern Star Archives

New digital technology to make services easier for boaters.

Have you seen this woman?

Police are trying to locate Kyrran Aileen Ellen Daley, 30.

Police understand she lives around the Ballina and Evans Head area

Local Partners

Landcare joins the Outdoor Leisure Show

PLAY the Landcare Way - and care for the great outdoors.

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign hits target

Some of the stunning scenery along the railway line between Lismore and Eltham near Woodlawn.

More than 750 people donated to the project

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Snap catch for Classic and great prizes

SNAP HAPPY: Under new management the Evans Head Fishing Classic promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing Catch 'n' Snap

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Sister act when it comes to music festivals

BUSHED: Tinpan Orange are coming back to Mullumbimby

Some familiar bands will be flying south for winter

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Spacious Family Living In Sought After Ewingsdale

Lot 23/22 Avocado Crescent, Ewingsdale 2481

House 4 2 $1,100,000 to...

Set on a beautiful level and cleared 4723m2 corner block, this property offers private, rural ambiance with the convenience of being only 5km's to Byron Bay's...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Pending Auction

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Contact Agent

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

First Home Buyers &amp; Investors – A Rare Opportunity

4/14 MacKay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $630,000 to...

Situated at the top of a hill with a perfect north aspect and even a glimpse of the ocean and lighthouse! This modern renovated 2 bedroom apartment represents one...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!