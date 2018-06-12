Menu
HOLLYWOOD LINKS: David Spear with a The Chronicle article from 2008, out the front of his home at Wyberba. The home was originally located at 9 Robertson St, South Toowoomba, and was the childhood home of (inset) Geoffrey Rush.
News

Geoffrey Rush's childhood home hits the market

Matthew Newton
by
13th Nov 2018 6:01 AM | Updated: 6:22 AM
MORE than a decade ago, as David Spear set about piecing together his farming property Lyra Views, he unknowingly bought a piece of Australian movie history.

In the market for a home to place on his grazing land at Wyberba, south of Ballandean, Mr Spear purchased the old cottage at 9 Robertson St, South Toowoomba, which was being moved to make way for the city's growing developments.

He was shocked to later discover during a phone call with a journalist that he had purchased none other than Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush's childhood home.

 

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, Geoffrey Rush arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, Geoffrey Rush arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at the Dolby Theatre. Rush announced Saturday, Dec. 2, hes stepping down as president of Australias screen industry academy, days after a theater company revealed it had received a complaint against the Oscar-winning actor of inappropriate behavior. Rush has denied any inappropriate behavior at the Sydney Theatre Company. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss

Now, because of health reasons, Mr Spear is putting the 39 hectare property and historic home on the market.

Three and a half years ago surgeons found an "incidental tumour" while Mr Spear underwent a routine operation.

"They found it while they were after my appendix. I woke with a 40cm scar up my belly," he said.

The upshot of the surgery is that now Mr Spear says he can't lift a bale of hay, let alone run cattle, so the property has to go.

The property - both the house and land - is already listed on the market.

But Mr Spear said that if somebody wanted to buy the house separately, he would be open to offers - subject to his bank's approval.

He said the property had been renovated over the years, and had been re-wired and had a new roof installed.

But it retains its old-world charm, like the original slow-combustion stove and 1950s style kitchen cabinets.

"It's a good, old house with good, old hardwood bones," he said.

For more information on Lyra Views, contact Stanthorpe Real Estate's Logan Steele on 4681 3311.

