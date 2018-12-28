Geoff Huegill splits from wife of 13 years

GEOFF Huegill has announced his split from wife Sara Hills after 13 years together.

The former Olympic swimmer announced news of the "amicable" separation on his Instagram page this morning.

"It's with heavy heart that after 13 years together Sara and I have made the decision to amicably separate" he wrote.

Geoff Huegill announced the split on social media this morning. Picture: Instagram/@geoffhuegill

The focus will be on their children despite their split, Huegill wrote.

"We continue to remain friends as our focus will always be about providing a positive, loving and beautiful future for our girls".

The couple have two children after seven years of marriage.

Ms Hills was arrested in Byron Bay in May for allegedly stealing a pair of $2500 Bassike pants, which were later returned to the store.

The charges were dropped due to mental health reasons in August.

Huegill and his wife were each sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond, with no conviction, after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine in 2014.

Geoff and Sara Huegill in 2015. Picture: Anthony Johnson

The pair was spotted on CCTV at Randwick Racecourse entering a disabled toilet together before officers approached Huegill, who admitted to having cocaine in his wallet.

Huegill phoned his wife, who joined them and also "owned up" to having ­cocaine in her bag, police told a Sydney court at the time.

The couple apologised to their daughters after being handed the sentence.

"The two most important people who we want to apologise to are our two beautiful daughters," Huegill said at the time.

"We realise that while they are quite young at the moment, at some stage in the future we are going to have to have this conversation with our girls and hopefully their lives aren't going to be affected as well."