Kyogle's mayor Danielle Mulholland and deputy mayor John Burley. Francis Witsenhuysen
'Genuine surprise' during vote for mayor, deputy mayor

11th Sep 2018 6:15 AM
ANTICIPATION was thick in the air in the Kyogle council chambers last night ahead of the elections for mayor and deputy mayor.

When the council's general manager and election returning officer, Graham Kennett, called for mayoral nominations against Danielle Mulholland there was an unexpected silence.

Mr Kennett officially swore Cr Mulholland in as mayor for another two-year term, which was followed by a loud applause from councillors and community members in the gallery.

It was the first time since 2013 Cr Mulholland had been unopposed.

She said she was genuinely surprised at the turn of events.

"It's always good to run unopposed because it means that you have the support of your whole council behind you, which is great,” Cr Mulhulland said.

"We've got a great team of councillors and are delivering a very ambitious works program and sourcing unprecedented funding, while lobbying through the normal channels as well as through the newly formed Northern Rivers Joint Organisation.

"I'm excited to continue the positive outcomes and benefits that have been achieved so far and continue to enhance services and infrastructure for the whole area.”

The deputy mayoral election proved a little more explosive, as John Burley was challenged for his position by two other councillors.

As Mr Kennett is Cr Burley's son-in-law, he appointed the manager of corporate services, Marcus Schintler, to step in to conduct the Deputy Mayoral election.

Three nominations for Deputy Mayor were formally received - Cr Burley, Earle Grundy and Kylie Thomas - with Cr Burley eventually emerging victorious after the voting.

He said he felt humbled to be re-elected as deputy mayor of Kyogle.

"I've tried hard and I love the community,” Cr Burley said.

"The mayor and I have a great working relationship and I like to share duties with her.

"It's will be a good two more years going forward. We are on track for a very positive future.”

