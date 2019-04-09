"Genuine concerns' held for welfare of missing man

Benny Bradshaw, 51 of Stony Chute, has been registered as a missing person.

STONY Chute man Benny Bradshaw has been registered as a missing person and Nimbin Police are asking for public assistance to find him.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Benny is 51-years-old and normally lives at Stony Chute.

He is about 175cm tall, has red scruffy hair, a bushy red beard and light brown eyes.

He was last seen a black 'Ed Hardy' shirt with '13' and a skull on the front. He was also wearing black jean shorts and black thongs.

Benny was last seen on Friday in the Nimbin CBD. Police have genuine concerns for his welfare.

Sen Constable Henderson said: "I want to stress that Benny is not in any sort of trouble with the police”.

If you can help reunite Benny with his family and friends please call Nimbin Police on 6689 1244, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or email 51242@police.nsw.gov.au #Nimbin