Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Benny Bradshaw, 51 of Stony Chute, has been registered as a missing person.
Benny Bradshaw, 51 of Stony Chute, has been registered as a missing person. Richmond Police Distrtict
News

"Genuine concerns' held for welfare of missing man

9th Apr 2019 11:26 AM

STONY Chute man Benny Bradshaw has been registered as a missing person and Nimbin Police are asking for public assistance to find him.

Senior Constable David Henderson said Benny is 51-years-old and normally lives at Stony Chute.

He is about 175cm tall, has red scruffy hair, a bushy red beard and light brown eyes.

He was last seen a black 'Ed Hardy' shirt with '13' and a skull on the front. He was also wearing black jean shorts and black thongs.

Benny was last seen on Friday in the Nimbin CBD. Police have genuine concerns for his welfare.

Sen Constable Henderson said: "I want to stress that Benny is not in any sort of trouble with the police”.

If you can help reunite Benny with his family and friends please call Nimbin Police on 6689 1244, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or email 51242@police.nsw.gov.au #Nimbin

benny bradshaw nimbin police northern rivers missing person stony chute
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    premium_icon Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

    News THE 36-year-old man was asked to leave the pub, but that's when the trouble started.

    'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    premium_icon 'Hard to understand': Fire destroys community garden shed

    Crime Years of hard work have gone up in smoke after devastating fire

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers

    Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    premium_icon Fight over meat pie was 'self defence', attacker claims

    Crime The Ballina man gouged victim's eye and held scissors to his chin