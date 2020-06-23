Menu
LOYAL READERS: Bob Trevan, of Lismore who like many families in the Northern Rivers will be lost without their morning 'paper'.
News

Generations of Trevans grew up with The Northern Star

Cath Piltz
23rd Jun 2020 12:00 AM
LIKE many families on the Northern Rivers, Bob Trevan grew up with a daily newspaper in the house.

Each morning his dad woke up before dawn to collect The Northern Star and sit at the kitchen table to read it over breakfast.

“He’d be on the phone talking to people about what he’d read that morning,” Mr Trevan said.

“The whole neighbourhood would know because Dad couldn’t work out how his voice could travel down two wires into a phone line for other people to hear him so he yelled into it.

MEMORIES: A youthful Bob Trevan onsite with the oldest 'T' model Ford in the country, circa 1964.
“When he’d finish with it we’d flip the back open and read what the Phantom was up to, or Superman, we loved the comics.”

Mr Trevan said the loss of the paper will put a big hole in the community.

“A lot of people in my generation don’t know how to use a computer, I mean, I do – I had to learn how when I was in business,” he said.

MEMORIES: The Northern Star's 100 year anniversary edition printed on broadsheet.
Mr Trevan worked at Trevan Ford on Keen Street his entire working life, dealing with advertising reps from the Star who would regularly visit to discuss advertising needs.

“They’d knock on your door and come in so often they’d become your friends,” he said.

“Each time a new model Ford came out we had to advertise it.

“The cars would arrive and we’d call our client, down they’d come a doctor, a lawyer or whoever it was that had bought the new model.

“This bloke’s been waiting for a while, he comes into the showroom … ‘Yep, that’s for me,’ and we said to him, we have to take your photo, send it to Ford, and write a story for the paper.

“Ford motor company rang me afterwards and said, ‘You loved that, didn’t you?’

“I couldn’t get the picture up to them fast enough.

“The first Fairlane was sold to the owner of an adult shop. We still laugh about that one.”

LOCAL HISTORY: Bob Trevan bought the German-made Kluge printing press used at the Northern Star around 40 years ago.
