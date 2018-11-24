Soccer family Man-chest-hair unite

A TEAM in the Dunoon United Football Club's Social 6s has kicked off the season with the moniker Man Chest Hair United.

And while the name may elicit groans and accusations of dad jokes gone bad, it's all for a good cause.

The Man Chest Hair United squad has eight players including Glenn Osborne, 64, who has recruited his three daughters, three sons-in-law, and granddaughter Scarlett.

Next Thursday Man Chest Hair United will line up to play in the Social 6s FootBALD charity event to raise money for cancer research.

Mr Osborne, who is the team captain, said he loved the game.

"I've played all my life and this is great," he said.

"You can have a laugh and I get to run around the soccer field with my three daughters and a granddaughter."

Dunoon Social 6s co-ordinator Simon Webster said players would wear wigs, or swimming caps, as part of the fundraiser for cancer.

He said Mr Osborne was proof good footy players don't wear out and he was the oldest player in the 2018-19 Dunoon Social 6s competition.

"We have complete beginners to an ex-Socceroo junior in a competition that puts a big emphasis on the social side of football," he said.

Mr Osborne is one of 12 over-50s in the 169-player competition, while the youngest players are 14.

"It's so much fun to be playing soccer at my age," he said.

So far DUFC has $2264 of their $5000 target.

More information at https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/Dunoon-United-footballers-going-FOOTBALD-to-kick-cancer