General stores for sale in two Northern Rivers villages

The Dunoon general store is up for sale.

IF YOU'VE ever thought about working for yourself, why not consider running a general store in one of our beautiful Northern Rivers villages?

Elders Real Estate Alstonville currently has two general stores on the market.

Dunoon: $1.45 million to $1.55 million

This is being sold as a business and residence. It is located in the heart of the village and close to the public school, preschool, post office, mechanic and sports club.

"Escape and be your own boss, no competition in town,” the listing explains.

"Family run business with casual staff and constantly growing business turnover.

"Expansion potential through developing coffee shop, takeaway foods and meals (subject to council approval).

"This is an opportunity to be part of something special.”

There is also a renovated home which could be lived in, or provide rental income.

Mondanville: Price on application

Described as a "rare freehold investment”, this residence and general store was established in 1991.

"Modanville General Store has grown from a simple little general store to a thriving complex as it stands today, with two other well-established shops (Modanville Takeaway & Watt Watt Bicycle Technician) and 17 car parking spaces,” Elders Real Estate Alstonville explains on its website.

The Modanville general store is up for sale.

"Being on the Dunoon Road it catches all the passing traffic going to Dunoon, Whian Whian, The Channon and Dorroughby. Regulars come from Tullera and surrounds plus the complex services the 260 properties in Modanville itself.

"The owners have prided themselves on providing quality fresh food and good old fashioned service where they even help carry your shopping to the car.

"The busy general store boasts a bottleshop which draws on the buying power of the Bottlemart Express group and stocks A-grade fresh produce, a wide range of groceries, cigarettes and tobacco, newspapers, magazines and much, much more.”

The home has four bedrooms, an office, sewing room and three-way bathroom.

For more information on these two properties, contact Elders Real Estate Alstonville property consultant Darryl Rose on 0418 270 975 or 6628 0000.