Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Dunoon general store is up for sale.
The Dunoon general store is up for sale.
Business

General stores for sale in two Northern Rivers villages

25th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'VE ever thought about working for yourself, why not consider running a general store in one of our beautiful Northern Rivers villages?

Elders Real Estate Alstonville currently has two general stores on the market.

Dunoon: $1.45 million to $1.55 million

This is being sold as a business and residence. It is located in the heart of the village and close to the public school, preschool, post office, mechanic and sports club.

"Escape and be your own boss, no competition in town,” the listing explains.

The Dunoon general store is up for sale.
The Dunoon general store is up for sale.

"Family run business with casual staff and constantly growing business turnover.

"Expansion potential through developing coffee shop, takeaway foods and meals (subject to council approval).

"This is an opportunity to be part of something special.”

There is also a renovated home which could be lived in, or provide rental income.

Mondanville: Price on application

Described as a "rare freehold investment”, this residence and general store was established in 1991.

"Modanville General Store has grown from a simple little general store to a thriving complex as it stands today, with two other well-established shops (Modanville Takeaway & Watt Watt Bicycle Technician) and 17 car parking spaces,” Elders Real Estate Alstonville explains on its website.

The Modanville general store is up for sale.
The Modanville general store is up for sale.

"Being on the Dunoon Road it catches all the passing traffic going to Dunoon, Whian Whian, The Channon and Dorroughby. Regulars come from Tullera and surrounds plus the complex services the 260 properties in Modanville itself.

"The owners have prided themselves on providing quality fresh food and good old fashioned service where they even help carry your shopping to the car.

The Modanville general store is up for sale.
The Modanville general store is up for sale.

"The busy general store boasts a bottleshop which draws on the buying power of the Bottlemart Express group and stocks A-grade fresh produce, a wide range of groceries, cigarettes and tobacco, newspapers, magazines and much, much more.”

The home has four bedrooms, an office, sewing room and three-way bathroom.

For more information on these two properties, contact Elders Real Estate Alstonville property consultant Darryl Rose on 0418 270 975 or 6628 0000.

general store northern rivers business shopping
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Law firm seeks sexual abuse victims from Lismore schools

    premium_icon Law firm seeks sexual abuse victims from Lismore schools

    Crime "Bringing to account any person responsible for these abhorrent events is essential for justice to be served.”

    • 25th May 2018 12:00 AM
    Help develop a vision for Lismore's private hospital

    Help develop a vision for Lismore's private hospital

    News The aim is to have the best facility on the North Coast

    • 25th May 2018 12:00 AM
    The code word that can help women in dangerous situations

    The code word that can help women in dangerous situations

    News New initiative could help to stop violent attacks in tourist hotspot

    • 25th May 2018 12:00 AM
    $40k in cannabis seized from rural property

    $40k in cannabis seized from rural property

    Crime The big stash was found earlier today

    Local Partners