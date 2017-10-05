Gem of a sale ahead of post-flood refurbishment

BUSINESS GEMS: Mariska and Gary Pinkerton are having a massive sale at the Lismore Jewel Centre ahead of their refurbishment following the ex-Cycle storm damage in March

AFTER a full renovation of their shop in 2016, Mariska and Gary Pinkerton of the Lismore Jewel Centre were looking forward to enjoying their updated premises.

Then a few months later ex-Cyclone Debbie struck and one metre of water surged through their showroom leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

But like many of Lismore's business owners. the pair picked themselves up and have been working hard to get back on track and are now planning another renovation.

Out with the sagging cabinetry and in with pristine white shelving and display cabinets.

And in anticipation of the refurbishment which they hope will commence before the end of the year, they are holding a massive sale offering up to 70% off with great value to those doing their early Christmas shopping.

Ms Pinkerton said it was a very quick flood and they were devastated by the detritus caused.

"Our cabinetry and carpentry chairs, carpets, everything n the office were all ruined,” she said.

"We did manage to save the stock.”

She said while they are not sure when their new showroom will open, they have decided to go ahead with their sale regardless.

Looking at the plans, Ms Pinkerton said fixing up the showroom will give them and their staff a new lease of life.

She said they have appreciated many customers who as well as shopping, have been popping in to say hello and stay in touch.

"Last year we closed for a month and redid the store down to the dirt,” she said.

"Now we are looking forward to Christmas and it will be joyous regardless.”

The Lismore Jewel Centre comprises six staff, including stalwarts Kara Carvigan and Ellis Smith, she said.

Mr Pinkerton said while they have had the Molesworth St business since May 1988, the family has run a jewellery business in the town since 1960.

He said they were fortunate to have support from the community and hopes the sale will allow their customers to enjoy a bargain and get a start on their festive season shopping.

"We have third generation families shopping here whom we look on as family,” he said.

"They have come here for engagement and wedding rings and gifts to celebrate important occasions.”

A lot of people and small operators are still recovering from the flood.

"We are one of a number of independent business and we are affected more than the chain stores,” he said.

"If the local community could consider spending their money in town, then this will help everyone.”