Gelding’s galloping Grafton win

RACING TO WIN: Northern Rivers trained Nemingah (blue silks) won the $24,500 Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Quality over 2230m, despite a protest at the Clarence River Jockey Club on June 28, 2020.

NEMINGAH fought off a good field as well as protest to earn a spot in Thursday week’s $200,000 Grafton Cup on Sunday.

The Edward O’Rourke-trained gelding survived a protest from Grant Buckley, rider of second-placed Polemic, alleging interference about 300m.

However, stewards dismissed the objection allowing the Murwillumbah-trained gelding, a four-year-old son of Nom Du Jeu to keep the $24,500 Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Quality (2230m) and also the exemption from ballot in the $200,000 Grafton Cup (2350m) on Thursday, July 9.

Whether lightly-raced Nemingah starts in the Cup is still up in the air after having his won his 12th race start on Sunday at Grafton with his third win.

O’Rourke is thinking about starting him in the $30,000 Class 6 Rural Plate (2200m) at Grafton on Ramornie Handicap on Wednesday July 8.

“We’ll have a look and see whether we go to the Grafton Cup or not,” O’Rourke said as the race can attract a strong field of experienced stayers.

Regardless of where he goes, O’Rourke might have a handy stayer in the making.

“He is a nice type of horse,” he told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

“He’s got that something about him. He’s athletic. “

He said Sunday’s race was not a good indication of Nemingah’s ability.

“I’d like to see a proper run race,” he said of a Cup Prelude that was a dawdle early.

“If you get a stronger run race you will see a better horse.”

O’Rourke will nominate him for both races over the carnival and see what happens as the days unfold.