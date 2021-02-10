Retail giant’s surprise sex toy move

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Cotton On Body has started selling sex toys with names like “The Millionaire”, “The Fireman” and “The Surfer”.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Cotton On Body has started selling sex toys with names like “The Millionaire”, “The Fireman” and “The Surfer”.

Mum jeans. Floral beach dresses. And a vibrator.

Popular Australian chain store Cotton On Body has started selling sex toys and accessories.

In time for Valentine's Day, the retailer, which features prominently in shopping centres and precincts around the country, has released a Self Love range online.

The range includes a number of vibrators with names like "The Millionaire", "The Fireman" and "The Surfer" as well as sexual lubricants and massage oils.

This is sold alongside their underwear, workout and beach apparel.

A statement from the brand said because their customers are made of all ages, The Self Love range will not be sold in stores and only available in the hidden experience online.

"The launch of this new range, we invite everyone to explore what self love and pleasure means to them. We know it's personal," a statement from Cotton On Body said. "Following our recent social launch, we have received a huge positive response to the range."

And they aren't the only popular clothing retailer to step into the female pleasure space. Online juggernaut The Iconic has launched a Women's Sexual Wellness section to their website. Along with selling clothes from Australian designers like Camilla and Marc and Rebecca Vallance, the website sells sex toys and accessories.

Sexologist Dr Nikki Goldstein believes the trend for more iconic Australia fashion brands to step into the sex space is encouraging. "It helps to normalise the idea of women taking control of their own pleasure," she said.

Goldstein also sells sex toys herself and says the retail giants stepping into this space is overall good for business.

"So often sex is seen as taboo for women, and something that can't be discussed openly. But these brands help normalise female sexuality, which ultimately supports my business too," she said.

It's also something that is more common in the UK, with pharmacy chain Boots introducing sex toys to their aisles in 2004.

Goldstein says during Covid, sales of sex toys on her website have gone up 50 to 60 per cent, with the majority of purchases being females.

Originally published as Geelong retail giant's surprise sex toy move