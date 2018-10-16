Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Tim Kelly get to West Coast? Picture: Michael Klein
Will Tim Kelly get to West Coast? Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

‘I don’t expect it to get done’: Cats on Kelly

by Shayne Hope
16th Oct 2018 4:39 PM

GEELONG list manager Stephen Wells says he does not expect Tim Kelly to leave the club for West Coast before Wednesday night's trade deadline.

The Cats are understood to be chasing a top-10 draft pick in exchange for the wantaway midfielder and Wells said on Tuesday morning they would not budge on its demands.

The Eagles do not currently possess a high-end selection and are believed to have offered picks 20 and 22 in exchange for Kelly.

"Nothing's changed with regard to Tim," Wells said.

"Our position has been very clear all the way from the start of the trade period and at this stage nothing's changed.

"We've got our value that we have on the trade in order for Tim Kelly - a fantastic young player in contract with us - to leave our club and West Coast will have their value on it as well.

"At the moment we're not being able to meet in the middle."

Will Tim Kelly get to West Coast? Picture: Michael Klein
Will Tim Kelly get to West Coast? Picture: Michael Klein

Asked specifically if he expected a deal to get done, Wells said: "No, I don't at this stage."

However, the highly respected administrator confirmed negotiations were ongoing.

"The deal can be done, but I don't expect it to get done," Wells said.

"We're far enough apart that I don't expect it to get done."

Kelly, 24, wants to move home to WA for family reasons but has rejected overtures from Fremantle.

He would rather spend one more season with Geelong and move to West Coast next year.

The South Fremantle product finished equal second in the Cats' best-and-fairest this year and finishing runner-up in the Sandover Medal last season.

Related Items

Show More
afl geelong cats tim kelly trade period west coast eagles

Top Stories

    Fate of $45 million Lismore subdivision to be decided

    premium_icon Fate of $45 million Lismore subdivision to be decided

    News AFTER years of planning, a decision is imminent on the biggest residential estate proposed for Lismore in 30 years.

    • 16th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    News Driver suffered "significant facial burns" after truck crash

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    News Devastating news for Northern Rivers family

    Woman who kicked nurse 'too dangerous' to release: Police

    premium_icon Woman who kicked nurse 'too dangerous' to release: Police

    Crime The 21-year-old should be kept in custody, court hears

    Local Partners