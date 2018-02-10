Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gearing up for Relay For Life event

Lismore relay for life
Lismore relay for life Marie Cook

THE 2018 Lismore and Villages Relay For Life kicks off in less than two months and the local organising committee is gearing up for this to be the biggest and best yet. The relay will be held at the SCU oval from 3pm on Saturday, March 17, to Sunday, March 18.

The event is all about raising awareness of cancer in the community and is an opportunity to raise vital funds for research and local cancer prevention and support services.

A large part of the fun of Relay For Life isn't just at the event itself. There are wonderful fundraising initiatives held by teams in the lead up including trivia nights, karaoke, barbecues, garage sales and cooking demonstrations.

The Relay For Life organising committee will be hold its next team information night on Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Lismore Workers Club

For further details contact Kate McBride on 6639 1303 or Kate.McBride@nswcc.org.au

Topics:  cancer lismore northern rivers health relay for life

Lismore Northern Star
EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Are street wardens the answer?

EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Are street wardens the answer?

VOLUNTEERS sought to act as street wardens in future emrgencies.

TALES: Great friendship saved settler's life

The final resting place of Queybaum, King of Gundurimba and Tuckurimba and great friend of William Wilson.

Much is said about hatred between early settlers and Aborigines

MP gets a second chance, a year after forced resignation

ABOVE: Catherine Cusack's career has been resurrected.

The NSW liberal MP has been promoted

UPDATE: Kiosk owners looking for new managers

Popular kiosk in Evans Head to close.

Holiday park managers respond to kiosk closure.

Local Partners