G'bah psychic wins $50,000 on TV show

Goonellabah psychic Joan Miller was a winner on Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
Cathy Adams
by

A GOONELLABAH psychic has walked away from a TV game show with $50,000.

Joan Miller appeared on Who Wants to be a Millionaire yesterday and while she has a psychic connection, Ms Miller said the spirits didn't help her to win.

"The spirits didn't tell me answers to the questions, but I felt I would win some money.

"They don't help you cheat ... otherwise I would have gone for the million.”

Joan Miller winning on Channel Nine's Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
About 25 of her friends and neighbours gathered with her yesterday to watch the program, and she was excited to be able to finally tell them what she had won.

Ms Miller said she decided to pass on a question earlier on in the game to ensure she made it through to the end.

It was a good decision. She said watching the program yesterday, she wouldn't have had a clue about some of the questions about pop songs and would have been knocked out.

Divine intervention? Perhaps, because Ms Miller got a second chance with the final two questions.

The last question was about constellations, and she was able to answer easily - "it was Alpha Centauri”.

Appearing on the show she said "was big excitement”, and Eddie Maguire was a "lovely guy”.

Ms Miller has been a clairvoyant, medium and hypnotherapist on the Northern Rivers for the past 40 years, but life is about to get a whole lot busier for her.

She has fielded more than 100 phone calls from people wanting to access her services after seeing her on TV.

"It was good for business,” she said of the win. "I've been inundated with requests, I have a busy time coming up.”

As for her winnings, she said she would put it away in a bank account and add to it - she has dreams of buying back a much loved property she once owned at Mt Burrell.

In the meantime, she loves living in Goonellabah.

Topics:  joan miller northern rivers quirky psychic tv show who wants to be a millionaire

Lismore Northern Star
