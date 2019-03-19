Menu
G'bah man stole from his employer 69 times, police allege

19th Mar 2019 7:37 AM
A AGOONELLABAH man has been charged over a month-long crime spree, during which he allegedly stole from his employer in 69 separate incidents.

Police will allege that between February 4 and March 4, a 22-year-old Goonellabah man was employed at a licensed premises in Casino.

During this time he accepted money from customers for the sale of goods, but kept the money rather than entering the sale on the cash register.

The total amount allegedly stolen was close to $800.

During this time period he also allegedly stole $180 worth of cigarettes.

Police have identified 69 separate incidents of theft.

The 22-year-old was charged with stealing property as a clerk, embezzle as a clerk and larceny.

He will appear at Casino Local Court in May.

