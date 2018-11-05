Why G'bah man locked himself inside car to avoid police

A GOONELLABAH man who locked himself in a car to try and avoid police will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.

On Sunday afternoon police in Watt Avenue, Goonellabah, saw a a car stopped and officers police signalled to the driver.

"A 33 year old Goonellabah man quickly drove himself into a driveway and locked himself in his vehicle for a while," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said.

"He resisted police efforts to remove him from the vehicle and used a large amount of offensive language.

"Police formed the opinion he was highly under the influence of alcohol. He refused to undergo a breath test."

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where checks revealed that he did not possess a driver's licence. He was charged with:

Resist police

Never licenced person drive on road (second offence)

Drive under the influence of alcohol

Not stopping car when directed

Offensive language.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.