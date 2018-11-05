Why G'bah man locked himself inside car to avoid police
A GOONELLABAH man who locked himself in a car to try and avoid police will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.
On Sunday afternoon police in Watt Avenue, Goonellabah, saw a a car stopped and officers police signalled to the driver.
"A 33 year old Goonellabah man quickly drove himself into a driveway and locked himself in his vehicle for a while," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said.
"He resisted police efforts to remove him from the vehicle and used a large amount of offensive language.
"Police formed the opinion he was highly under the influence of alcohol. He refused to undergo a breath test."
The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where checks revealed that he did not possess a driver's licence. He was charged with:
- Resist police
- Never licenced person drive on road (second offence)
- Drive under the influence of alcohol
- Not stopping car when directed
- Offensive language.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court later this month.