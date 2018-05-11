Menu
ICED JOCKS: A 24-year-old man was arrested when police found ice, cash and an ice pipe in his underpants in East Lismore on May 10. John Gass
Crime

G'bah man hides ice pipe, knife in his pants

Alison Paterson
by
11th May 2018 10:11 AM

STUFFING drugs down your undies is no deterrent to law enforcement as one young man discovered on Thursday evening.

Police from the Richmond Target Action group will allege that about 8pm, they were advised of troublemakers at a licensed premises at East Lismore.

When police arrived and spoke to a 24-year-old Goonellabah man, he told police he had just found some 'ice' and it was in his underpants.

Police allege a search of the man's pants revealed a knife, a large number of resealable bags, an ice pipe and $130 cash.

A search of his wallet resulted in police finding 2.42 grams of Methamphetamine (ice).

Police said the accused then allegedly said, "OK I'm getting locked up.”

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with drug offences and having a knife in a public place.

The 24-year-old was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local court today.

    Local Partners