G’Bah local turns disability into comedy career

David Powis will be heading to Queensland for the RAW Comedy state final in Queensland.

ACCORDING to local comedian David Powis, in the land of the blind the stand-up comic is king.

“Who cares what the audience looks like when you can’t see them?” he chuckles. “I go with the vibe, and if no-one is throwing rotten tomatoes at me in the first five minutes, I know I’ve got ‘em where I want ‘em.”

The blind comedian from Goonellabah is making waves in the local comedy scene, appearing at gigs up and down the north coast.

Mr Powis recently won a heat of the national RAW Comedy competition in Byron Bay and will be going on the compete in the Queensland State Final.

“The next heat is in Brisbane, then hopefully onto the grand final In Melbourne, and the winner from that goes to the Edinburgh Comedy Festival,” said Mr Powis. “That’s about as big as you can get in the world of stand-up comedy.”

The state and grand finals have been delayed until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Born with Albinism, a congenital disorder that can cause severe visual impairment, Mr Powis discovered that humour was an excellent weapon for deflecting bullies at school.

“The technical term is blind-as-a-bat-itis and without it I wouldn’t have any material for my comedy show, so I guess I’m just lucky,” he said.

“I was always the weird kid at school. The high school I went to on Sydney’s northern beaches was right next to a beach, so everyone went there after school and on weekends and I couldn’t because of my hyper pale skin.”

“High school was just the worst; the kids were merciless.”

This year, Mr Powis joined the National Disability Insurance Scheme after battling skin cancer for several years.

“I’ve done a few bits and pieces since then but only really got back into it six months ago after my cancer went into remission.

The NDIS provides Australians under the age of 65 who have a permanent and significant disability with the supports they need to live more independently and to increase their social and economic participation.

According to Mr Powis, the comedy scene on the Northern Rivers is undergoing a renaissance and quite a few people with disabilities are taking part.

“Having a disability is a great hook to hang your show around as it gives you the perfect platform to poke fun at the able-bodied world, things like asking in a very loud voice at your local chemist for directions to the lube section,” he said.

“You’d be amazed how quickly they serve you!”