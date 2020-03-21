G’Bah local shares secret to centenarian status

ON Sunday, Northern Rivers local Florence Lorraine Barnett will be celebrating her 100th year of life from her home in Goonellabah. Despite her looming centenarian status, Lorraine has been described by her daughter-in-law, Susan Barnett, as having “the most amazing mind.”

“She can remember every detail of her life - and addresses and people. She still follows politics and listens to the radio to keep up with all the current affairs.”

“She can still carry a very good conversation. Her memory is amazing.”

It may disappoint many to learn that Lorraine does not attribute her longevity to any miracle diet or fountain of youth supplement, but to sheer grit and hard work.

In her youth, when Lorraine was not at the counter of her very own little flower shop, she had her hands full caring for her two sons, Ron and Gary.

“She loves flowers and used to have a little flower shop in Epping, Sydney. She also had a catering contract before returning to Lismore,” said Mrs Barnett.

“Her longevity she puts down to hard work”

Resistant to leave the home she has made for herself in Goonellabah, Lorraine now lives with her son Gary, who has provided company and care for his mother for 30 years.

While Lorraine is strong willed and whip smart, she has lost most of her sight to Glaucoma. With the help of her son Gary, she had been able to maintain her independence.

“Lorraine has been able to stay in her own home due to having such a wonderful son Garry who takes such good care of her.”

When Gary was only 18-months-old he contracted polio and for many years Lorraine took care of him. According to Mrs Barnett, the roles have now reversed and he cares for her every need.

“She looked after him for many years and now he’s been looking after her for the last 30.”