G'bah juvenile hides under mattress, kicks police officer

A Goonellabah juvenile was arrested yesterday and will appear in court today. Trevor Veale

A JUVENILE who was wanted by police tried to hide under a mattress to avoid arrest, and then kicked a police officer.

Richmond Local Area Command Senior Constable David Henderson said police attended a Goonellabah address yesterday to arrest a juvenile wanted on five warrants.

"A large number of juveniles were in the house at the time and the wanted juvenile was sighted by police," he said.

"Police entered the house to arrest the juvenile on warrant.

"The juvenile was found hiding behind a mattress.

"The juvenile was advised he was under arrest then tried to jump out a window, kicking the arresting officer in the process.

"Several other people then entered the room and started kicking the arresting officer in the head, kidneys and back.

"Another officer came to his aid and was also punched and kicked.

"Capsicum spray was used to keep the attackers back."

The juvenile was eventually restrained and taken to the Lismore Police Station, where officers found him in possession of 8g of cannabis.

Five warrants were executed and the juvenile was also charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest and possessing a prohibited drug.

The juvenile was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today.