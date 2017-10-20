28°
News

G'bah has 13,000 people but only 3 cafes

Are there enough cafes in Goonellabah?
Are there enough cafes in Goonellabah? Contributed
JASMINE BURKE
by

IF YOU love coffee and dining out, Goonellabah doesn't seem to be the place to be.

Popular coffee spot Cafe Cognito closed its doors several days ago.

So, that's one less cafe.

Goonellabah was registered as having a population of more than 13,000 in 2015, and with coffee lovers far and wide, how many cafes are enough?

We counted:

1. Zest Eatery (Goonellabah Village)

2. Coffee Time (Goonellabah Village)

3. Pleasant St. (Pleasant St)

If consumers aren't fussed on finding the 'cafe' atmosphere they can go to McDonalds to satisfy that itch ... but is that enough?

Down the road, Lismore has a population of roughly 35,000 and at least 20 coffee-specific shops.

Topics:  cafes dining out goonellabah northern rivers business

Lismore Northern Star
PHOTOS: Rides, animals, food and music at the Lismore Show

PHOTOS: Rides, animals, food and music at the Lismore Show

SEE all the action from the North Coast National, which has been one of the Northern Rivers' favourite events for 132 years.

Man pleads not guilty to indecent assault of girl, 12

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street. Stock Footage.

THE 45-year-old faces three counts of indecent assault

Ballina motorhome company enters industry Hall of Fame

COMPACT: Horizon Motorhomes in Ballina has launched a new, compact model, the Melaleuca Appeal.

Manufacturer goes from strength to strength since opening in 1995

Ross Wilson brings his Cool World

TOURING: Ross Wilson from Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock has been playing music for more than 50 years.

Eagle Rock man lands in Lismore next month

Local Partners