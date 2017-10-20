G'bah has 13,000 people but only 3 cafes

Are there enough cafes in Goonellabah?

IF YOU love coffee and dining out, Goonellabah doesn't seem to be the place to be.

Popular coffee spot Cafe Cognito closed its doors several days ago.

So, that's one less cafe.

Goonellabah was registered as having a population of more than 13,000 in 2015, and with coffee lovers far and wide, how many cafes are enough?

We counted:

1. Zest Eatery (Goonellabah Village)

2. Coffee Time (Goonellabah Village)

3. Pleasant St. (Pleasant St)

If consumers aren't fussed on finding the 'cafe' atmosphere they can go to McDonalds to satisfy that itch ... but is that enough?

Down the road, Lismore has a population of roughly 35,000 and at least 20 coffee-specific shops.