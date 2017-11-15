Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

G'bah developers fined for unapproved work

Some of the illegal works at 554 Ballina Road, Goonellabah.
Some of the illegal works at 554 Ballina Road, Goonellabah.
JASMINE BURKE
by

GOONELLABAH development company Riordans Consulting Surveyors, have been fined $6000 for undertaking unlawful works relating to a subdivision approved by the Land and Environment Court in 2011.

The 75-lot Ubrihien Estate subdivision at 554 Ballina Rd was the subject of an appeal to the Land and Environment Court, and a number of amendments were made to the original development application to address numerous planning issues before the court granted consent.

Construction on the subdivision commenced in earlier this year, and a community complaint was received by Lismore City Council in June alleging the company was undertaking unlawful activities on site.

Council identified more than two hectares of unlawful work was done outside the area which was previously approved for subdivision work by the court, including:

  • Construction of haulage roads;
  • Clearing of vegetation;
  • Removal and stockpiling of rocks;
  • Construction of drainage lines;
  • Construction of a large sediment pond; and
  • Earthworks conducted over a council sewer trunk main.

Additional concerns were identified about the lack of adequate sediment and erosion controls within the approved work area.

Lismore City Council compliance coordinator, Matt Kelly, said the investigation results were assessed under the council's Enforcement Policy, which concluded that a number of offences had been committed against the provisions of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act.

"As a result, the decision was made to issue the project manager responsible for the work, Riordans Consulting Surveyors Pty Ltd, with a penalty notice in the amount of $6000 for the offence of undertaking development without consent," he said.

Two formal cautions for other offences attracting fines totalling $6000 were also issued to the company in relation to the unlawful works.

Topics:  goonellabah lismore city council northern rivers business

Lismore Northern Star
Casino dad to enter plea over online grooming allegations

Casino dad to enter plea over online grooming allegations

IT IS alleged that he created a fake social media profile to groom a 15-year-old girl for "sexual activity”.

NBN win with Lismore CBD to get fibre-to-the-curb

CONNECTED: Shadow Minster for Regional Communications Stephen Jones in Lismore with Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith to discuss the NBN.

Lismore will be one of the first to get the technology

REVEALED: Casino cannabis facility will be 20% bigger

Plans are progressing for a $100 million medical cannabis facility at Casino.

Plans are progressing quickly for this $100 million project

Police farewell a much loved member of their team

Amie Walker, a Volunteer in Policing at Lismore for more than 15 years pictured with Inspector Nicole Bruce, has passed away.

Lismore police post tribute to tireless volunteer

Local Partners