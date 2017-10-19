G'bah cafe listed for deregistration by ASIC

INCOGNITO: Goonellabah's Café Cognito closed its doors several days ago and its parent company was listed for deregistration by ASIC on September 12.

INCOGNITO: Goonellabah's Café Cognito closed its doors several days ago and its parent company was listed for deregistration by ASIC on September 12. Alison Patersom

THERE has been another twist in the saga of the mysterious closure of a well-known Goonellabah cafe, with its parent company being listed for deregistration.

The company, Tunncurri Investments Pty Ltd, which trades under the name of Cafe Cognito, at the Eastpoint Shopping Village, was listed for deregistration by Australian Securities and Investments Commission on September 12.

A spokesperson for ASIC said the deregistration was ASIC-initiated under section 601AB (3) which is for non-compliance, such a not paying annual review fees.

The notice on the ASIC website said ASIC proposes to deregister the company (and) ASIC may deregister the company when two months have passed since publication of this notice.

ASIC's website noted a company may be deregistered after it is closed down (voluntary deregistration), liquidated (by the members, court or creditors) or struck off the register of companies by ASIC (for outstanding annual review fees).

Earlier in the week, social media was abuzz as at different times, after two starkly different notices adorned the door of the popular cafe.

Over the weekend, a computer printed notice indicated the landlord had taken over the premises and the lease terminated.

INCOGNITO: Goonellabah's Café Cognito mysterious closed its doors several days ago. Alison Patersom

A day later, it was replaced by a handwritten notice indicating the business had been closed for personal reasons.

On Monday, Cafe Cognito owner Darren Currie confirmed the business would be open on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's all a mistake, a misunderstanding," he said.

"My lawyers have been speaking to head offices' lawyers and we are re-opening tomorrow afternoon."

Mr Currie said it was the first time his cafe had been closed during normal operating hours since he has been running the business.

"In two years and three months, these are the first days of trading I've missed, all of Saturday, Sunday and Monday (today)," he said.

Despite assurances from Mr Currie he would open the cafe on Tuesday afternoon, when The Northern Star visited then the doors were closed.

On Wednesday morning around 8.20am, the doors were locked and unlike previous days, no notice of explanation on the door.

One man walked past and shook his head at the darkened premises.

"I read online he said he'd be open by now," he said.

The Northern Star has attempted to contact Mr Currie for comment.

When The Northern Star contacted the landlord's representative on Wednesday, he declined to comment.