G’Bah and Casino Target stores set to close, Ocean Shores converted to Kmart

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud called on Australians to boycott Target and Kmart following the shock decision. File Photo.

THE Target stores in Goonellabah and Casino are among the 167 stores set to close across Australia in early-mid 2021. The Ocean Shores store will be converted into a Kmart.

In a note to investors released on Friday (May 22), Wesfarmers, which owns both Target and Kmart, revealed that up to 75 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could permanently shut.

Up to 92 large format Target stores and Target Country stores could be converted into Kmart branches.

An estimated 1000 to 1300 jobs will be lost in the restructure and leave some regional areas without a department store.

Addressing the media on Friday, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud called on Australians to “vote with their wallets” and boycott the companies.

“It just goes to show they don’t give a rat’s about us,” he said.

“Go and shop at those outlets that are prepared to support not just metropolitan Australians but regional Australians.”

“They make a lot of money. They make billions out of Australians.

“If they want to turn their back on the most vulnerable, it just goes to show that corporate Australia has lost its way morally.”

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said the company was minimising job losses by prioritising Target staff for employment in Kmart stores.

“During this difficult time, we are committed to supporting our team,” she said.

“Across the Kmart Group we have made a significant effort to avoid store closures and retain our people and for impacted store team members we have the benefit of time to help find alternative employment opportunities.”

“All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will be offered the opportunity to join the growing Kmart team, for other affected Target team members, we will work with them to identify and offer other redeployment opportunities in Kmart, Catch, Bunnings and Officeworks as these businesses continue to grow.”

“We believe that Target has a future as a leading retailer in Australia and we know it is loved by so many, but a number of actions are required to ensure it is fit for purpose in a competitive, challenging and dynamic market, including a smaller number of stores and a stronger online business.”