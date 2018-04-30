Sickening homophobic attack on couple

The homophobic attack took place in Renwick Street in Redfern. Picture: Facebook

The homophobic attack took place in Renwick Street in Redfern. Picture: Facebook

THEY were just jumping out of an Uber in Redfern when Kurt Johnson and his husband Adrian Kalaiziovski were repeatedly called "f***ots" and assaulted by a stranger.

The alleged hate crime in the South Sydney suburb last night at 10.30pm was so severe it left Mr Kalaiziovski with a broken arm and needing surgery.

Mr Johnson posted a picture of the alleged attacker on Facebook today - adding he couldn't believe what had happened to him and his partner.

"This man verbally assaulted myself and my friends as we exited an Uber in Redfern," he claimed in the post. "He called us faggots for a good five minutes and continued to taunt us and antagonise us.

"As soon as the onlookers and surrounding spectators of the altercation had dispersed and we had walked away from him, this 'hero' came around the corner looking to start a fight by asking 'one of you f***ots got a lighter?'

The incident took place at Renwick Street in Redfern last night. Picture: Google Maps

"Things got heated and he ended up attacking my husband and broke his forearm."

Mr Johnson said his husband is currently in hospital and required surgery earlier today because the break "needs pins to support it".

Police say were called to Renwick Street, after reports of a 25-year-old man being assaulted following an argument.

"Police continue to investigate the incident, including a possible motivation of homophobic bias," a NSW Police spokeswoman said

"The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for an arm injury and was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

"Officers from Redfern Police Area Command attended and launched an investigation."

Mr Johnson said he couldn't believe that he was the victim of a hate crime in 2018.

"I'm still at a loss for words," he wrote on Facebook.

"The sense of community and love we have felt today is a million times stronger than anything a cowardly homophobe could make us feel."

The alleged attacker is described by police as being of caucasian appearance, aged about 30, about 175cm tall, of a medium build, with short, light brown hair, and a beard.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.