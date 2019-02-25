5-year-olds to be taught about gay relationships

Primary school students from the age of five are set to receive compulsory lessons about gay and trans relationships.

The new guidelines, set to be published tomorrow, also ban parents from opting their kids out of sex education in secondary school, The Sun reports.

Head teachers will be ordered to bring in the new classes when they are rolled out nationally next year after consultation by the UK Department of Education.

Primary students from as young as five will receive the compulsory lessons. Picture: istock

The paper says primary schoolchildren will learn about same-sex and trans families.

And pupils will also be taught about staying safe online - and developing "healthy, respectful relationships".

Meanwhile, secondary schoolchildren will receive at least one compulsory term of sex ed lessons by the time they are 16.

These classes will also include lessons on the "catastrophic" damage caused by female genital mutilation.

Sexting, online grooming, domestic violence and forced marriage will also be covered in class.

The new curriculum is being brought in on the orders of education secretary Damian Hinds.

But the move faces a backlash from religious groups who have been vocally opposed to teaching about same-sex and trans issues in schools.

Earlier this month, Muslim parents in Birmingham held a primary school-gates protest over lessons on homosexuality and gender.

Parents will be banned from opting their kids out of sexual eduction classes in secondary school.

They accused a gay assistant head teacher of promoting LGBT causes without their consent at Parkfield Community School.

Some mums and dads from the predominantly Muslim area said they would rather leave the country than let their children carry on with the lessons.

Children were kept out of class for the first hour of the day, with some joining in chants on the street.

They held signs reading "education not indoctrination" and "let kids be kids".

Members of an evangelical Christian group also joined the demonstration.

Publication of the guidelines comes as a petition signed by 100,000 people objecting to the new curriculum will be debated in parliament, The Sunday Times reported.

But campaigners say the lessons are vital in combating online child sex exploitation and grooming.

Growing numbers of children think sending intimate selfies is part of a normal relationship - when it is illegal under the age of 18.

