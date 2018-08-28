Menu
Daria Gavrilova serves during her first round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo on day one of the US Open. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Gavrilova makes statement with 6-0 6-0 US Open win

28th Aug 2018 11:02 AM

DARIA Gavrilova has delivered a US Open statement of intent to continue Australia's promising start to the final grand slam event of the year.

A near-flawless Gavrilova crushed Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0 6-0 in just 51 minutes to join Ashleigh Barty and Open debutant Jason Kubler in the second round in New York.

Gavrilova's rare double-bagel victory vaulted the 25th seed into a potential showdown on Wednesday with two-time Australian Open champion and former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka.

The 2010 US Open junior champion arrived at Flushing Meadows frustrated at having won just one match in six subsequent appearances in the women's draw.

And it was obvious from the outset Gavrilova was on a mission.

The 24-year-old conceded just 12 points in the opening set and was even more ruthless in the second, dropping a meagre four points to clinch the most one-sided victory of her grand slam career.

Barty earlier thumped Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur 6-1 6-3 in an equally impressive performance in sweltering day-one heat.

Kubler's 6-3 6-3 6-4 upset victory over 19th-seeded Spanard Roberto Bautista-Agut was the 25-year-old wildcard's first grand slam win of his injury-plagued career.

But James Duckworth and Jordan Thompson bowed out with gallant first-round losses.

Duckworth stretched Andy Murray to four sets only to fall 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-5 6-3 to the former world No.1 and 2012 champion while Thompson lost to Brit Cameron Norrie 7-5 4-6 6-4 6-3.

- AAP

