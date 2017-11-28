Gatton vets remove 10kg growth to save sea turtle

The green sea turtle being prepared for surgery.

The green sea turtle being prepared for surgery.

UNIVERSITY of Queensland Associate Professor Bob Doneley is proud of the three surgical teams' work removing a 10kg cancerous growth from a green sea turtle.

The surgery was combined effort of the UQ Equine Speciality Hospital, UQ Avian and Exotic Pet Hospital and Sea World.

Sea World veterinarian David Blyde and the theme park's veterinarian team brought the 50-year-old turtle to UQ's Gatton hospital on Monday to remove a large fibropapilloma growth off its shell.

Fibropapilloma is a virus which affects marine turtles with benign cancerous growths on the shell.

Dr Doneley said it was important to remove the growths because the virus had the potential to spread to the turtle's flippers and head.

Turtle eats jellyfish at Lady Elliot Island: Lady Elliot Island staff caught this footage of a green sea turtle eating a jellyfish in nearby waters.

The surgery was performed by two veterinarians Dr Andre Sole and Dr Alexandr Mastakov.

"During the surgery, the doctors found barnacles inbedded in the growth which couldn't be removed by the laser, so we had to use a surgical-grade chisel."

Prof Doneley said Dr Blyde theorised the turtle had been hit by a boat propeller which allowed the infection to take place.

"The turtle is in its prime regarding breeding which is why it was so important to do the surgery," Prof Doneley said.

The turtle was taken back to Sea World to recover and is expected to be released within two months.