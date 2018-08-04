Gatton jail not at fault for paedophile teacher's death

The coroner ruled that Mr Wright died of a protracted illness as a result of a previous suicide attempt.

THE decision of two nurses to not revive a disgraced teacher held on child porn charges in a Gatton jail has been backed by the State Coroner.

Coroner Terry Ryan today ruled that Kenneth Douglas Wright died at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre in 2015 as a result of a protracted illness brought on by an earlier suicide attempt.

Mr Wright had, six months prior to his death, fallen from a prison balcony in Rockhampton before being transferred to the Gatton facility.

Mr Wright had refused to take medication for weeks prior to his death at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre in Gatton in 2015.

The 71-year-old originally received a suspended sentence in 2011 for trading 17,500 child porn and bestiality images described as "the worst imaginable" during his sentencing.

He was being held in the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at the time of his death on remand for further child porn charges brought against him.

The convicted paedophile died a month before his next scheduled court date.

Coroner Ryan ruled that the decision by medical staff at the centre not to provide CPR or call an ambulance after observing Mr Wright's oxygen levels at 77 per cent was not the cause of his death.

Mr Wright was being held in the acute care block at the time of his death.

The two nurses on shift at the time did not provide him with oxygen, and just over an hour later he was pronounced deceased.

However, the coroner accepted that Mr Wright was in deteriorating health prior to his death and that the nurse's actions were not to blame.

The inquest also revealed Mr Wright refused medication weeks before he died.