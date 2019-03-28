Gathering for peace and to mourn Christchurch victims

MESSAGES OF PEACE: A sign and a floral offer has been placed at the Lismore Quad about the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, last week.

A COMMUNITY event will be held on the Northern Rivers to "mourn, reflect and support each other" after the Christchurch terrorist attack.

The event will be held by Northern Rivers Peace Group Remembering and Healing this Saturday.

Coordinator Sabina Baltruweit said everybody was invited to join community leaders and the wider community in support of the local Muslim community.

"The gathering will be held at Lismore Regional Library, Magellan Street, in the meeting room and the foyer, from 2pm to 4pm," she said.

Ms Baltruweit said to be unsure if people from the local Muslim community will attend.

"They are understandably very distressed and also very fearful," she said.

"This is an extra reason for the rest of us to get together to signal publicly that we share the pain and distress, and that violence, hatred and poisonous racism is completely unacceptable, here, everywhere and always."

"These atrocious terrorist attacks affect all of us, they were an attack on our humanity and decency.

"We have to make sure that everybody, without exception, can always feel completely safe from violence in our country," she said.

A floral offering and a book of condolences were set up at the Lismore Library and the Lismore Quadrangle for Northern Rivers residents to offer their condolences to the local Muslim community after the terrorist attack in Christchurch.

The book of condolences an initiative of Remember and Healing, supported by the Lismore Regional Library.