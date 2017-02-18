Gathering and walk to highlight plight of asylum seekers

Welcome Asylum Seekers Protesters take up position outside MP Kevin Hogan's Office in the CBD.

A PUBLIC gathering for human rights and aylum seekers is being organised by Lismore Amnesty International and North Coast peace group Remembering and Healing.

People are invited to walk together on Saturday, February 25, 10.30am at the Lismore Transit Centre, 43 Magellan Street "for a society that upholds human rights and is guided by mutual respect between all groups of the community.”

"People in the marches will be demanding an immediate stop to the inhumane situation at Australia's detention centres.” an event spokesperson said.

"The violations of human rights urgently need to stop.”

For 50 weeks now a group of citizens has been holding a vigil outside Page MP Kevin Hogan's office in Molesworth St, every Thursday from 4:30 - 5:30pm.

"A large percentage of drivers passing the vigil wave or express in other ways their support of the demonstrators,” the spokesperson said.

The Saturday event will be to honour the deaths in custody of people seeking asylum and safety that were held in detention on Manus Island and Nauru.

The organisers are hoping for a big turn-out from the wider community.

The aim of the gathering will be to highlight the situation for the asylum seekers in off-shore detention centres.