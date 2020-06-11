Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cape Byron Distillery is opening back up, for weekends only at this stage, after its Covid-19 related closure.
Cape Byron Distillery is opening back up, for weekends only at this stage, after its Covid-19 related closure.
News

Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

Liana Turner
11th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS restrictions ease on travel within NSW, Cape Byron Distillery is opening its doors again.

For now open on weekends only, the distillery will be welcoming tourists and locals back for cellar door visits, gin tastings and distillery tours.

Tours including a guided walk through the Brook family rainforest will run from this Saturday.

Cape Byron Distillery is opening back up, for weekends only at this stage, after its Covid-19 related closure.
Cape Byron Distillery is opening back up, for weekends only at this stage, after its Covid-19 related closure.

Saturday and Sunday tours will run for about 90 minutes, starting at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets include a gin and tonic on arrival, a tour of the property and distillery, a sneak peek of the new spirit and a taste of the gin range.

Distillery tours are $40 per person.

If you don’t have time for the full tour, you can try a tasting flight of the Brookies range of gin, liquer and new make whisky.

Book via capebyrondistillery.com or phone 02 66847 961.

cape byron distillery distilleries northern rivers business northern rivers community
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        Truckie confesses to looting $150K of luxury watches

        Crime THE 32-year-old Northern Rivers man was caught red-handed looting luxury watches and high-end booze from an unattended warehouse.

        • 11th Jun 2020 11:09 AM
        RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        premium_icon RECORD HAUL: $22M worth of cannabis seized south of Lismore

        News POLICE raided a remote property and arrested four men.

        Man accused of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run faces court

        premium_icon Man accused of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run faces court

        News JIMI Knight remains in custody after he was charged over a fatal hit-and-run in...

        FREE TRIAL: Keep up to date with the latest news

        FREE TRIAL: Keep up to date with the latest news

        News DON’T miss out on local news that matters with this great free deal.