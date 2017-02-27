Gateway to Kyogle's heart and soul

Kyogle deputy mayor John Burley and Thomas George MP flank Kyogle Culture Magazine editor Susie Marcroft at the booklet's launch.

CO-OPERATION, not competition, is the key to Kyogle's economic, cultural and lifestyle success.

That's the message from Susie Marcroft who is the driving force behind a new booklet Kyogle Culture, which was launched at Gateway Fine Foods on Monday.

"Great things happen when people team up to work together," Ms Marcroft said.

"The booklet features some of the wonderful artists and artisans, food growers and producers, eateries, events and experiences in the Kyogle district."

Ms Marcroft runs Mudwood Studio and she teamed up with local artists to publish the arts and events booklet to entice tourists to Kyogle and its surrounds.

Her perspective was echoed by Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle deputy mayor John Burley who addressed a full house of local business people at the Gateway Fine Food cafe.

Cr Burley said the booklet is a reflection of Kyogle's emerging soul, character and opportunity.

"What makes the booklet particularity exciting is not just its quality presentation and depth of culture-based retail and supporting services, but the collaboration it demonstrates," he said.

"The Kyogle Culture booklet is a very tangible example of the local business community banding together."

Cr Burley thanked Mr George, Council's Director of Planning and Environment Manfred Boldy, Craig Jenkins of the NSW Department of Industry and members of the Kyogle Chamber of Commerce and local businesses who contributed the the booklet and attended the event.

Visit the online version of the Kyogle Culture Booklet.