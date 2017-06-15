Gates are open for Norco Primex

BEEFED UP: This year's Primex promises to be the biggest and best yet.

NORCO Primex opens at 9am today and the precinct is dotted with some "truly futuristic technology”.

Event director Bruce Wright said this year's Primex would stamp the event as the country's most innovative and educational primary industries expo.

"People can learn, and have a 'touch and feel' experience for some of the cutting edge innovations,” Mr Wright said.

New MapYourShow software on the Primex website means visitors and exhibitors will get "a far better field days experience”.

Visitors can plan their day, made easy by exhibitors giving a description of what's on offer.

Drones and newly released earth moving equipment are some other technologies on offer.

Mr Wright took over the ownership reins of Primex earlier this year from his father John, who started the event in 1985.

He said visitors could expect to see many familiar faces at this years event as well as 100 new exhibitors.

The event won't lack entertainment with pop-up performances by country music icon James Blundell on Saturday.

The multi-award-winning singer, who will perform from 11am to 4pm, said he would bring an "intimate feeling” to the event.

Norco Primex will be held at Casino from today June 15 until Saturday June 17.