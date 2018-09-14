Gatecrasher finds true love at engagement party

The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography

The wedding of Shannon Bray and Carl Tansky, Canoe Point. PHOTO CREDIT: Three Peonies Photography Contributed

A GATECRASHED engagement party has ended in true love for one Gladstone couple, who tied the knot on the first day of spring.

Shannon Bray wasn't invited to the occasion where she eventually met her now husband, Carl Tansky.

"We actually went to school together but didn't meet until four-and-a-half years ago at a friend's engagement party, so we connected there," Shannon said.

"I wasn't actually invited to the engagement party but now they're really good friends of ours so I guess it was meant to be.

"I was kind of sorry but not sorry because it worked out well for me."

The couple wed in front of 70 of their closest friends and family at Canoe Point before having their reception at Kalori Tannum Sands.

Guests travelled from as far as Perth and rural New South Wales to be part of the proud couple's big day.

It was a day that guests described as casual and laid-back, words also used to describe the newlyweds.

"It was more than perfect, the weather was absolutely amazing - we couldn't have asked for a better day," Shannon said.

"One of the best parts was spending it with our nearest and dearest friends and family.

"It was a really casual day and everyone said it was very us."

Shannon and Carl are now looking forward to honeymooning in Japan next year.