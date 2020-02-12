Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Crime

Gasps in court as child rapist Sampieri to die in prison

by Perry Duffin
12th Feb 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANTHONY Sampieri has been sentenced to life in prison for his brutal rape on a seven-year-old girl in a Kogarah dance studio.

There were gasps and cheers from the parents who were stabbed by the rapist as they rushed to save his victim when District court judge Paul Conlon handed Sampieri the maximum penalty on Wednesday.

Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams
Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Hollie Adams

The judge called the November 2018 attack "so grave" that only the maximum penalty would do.

He said Sampieri, who he had sentenced once before after raping a woman in 2012, remained a considerable risk to the community whose apologies should be considered "circumspect".

The cancer-riddled drug addict, who shocked the city with his brutal attack, will die in prison with the judge setting no non parole period.

Sampieri closed his eyes as he was told his fate and remained stony faced and silent as he was led back to the cells.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
anthony sampieri child rape child sex abuse crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Severe storms bringing heavy rain set to saturate region

        Weather BOM has warned severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.

        Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        premium_icon Mayor called a ‘d---head’ over fitness farm approval

        Council News Community divided on a proposal to build an outdoor obstacle course.

        Who says art doesn't pay?

        premium_icon Who says art doesn't pay?

        Council News After the sculpture was dismantled, all of its birds have been sold.

        Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        premium_icon Meet helicopter crewman who rescues people for a living

        News Jimmy Keough marks 15 years with the Westpac service.