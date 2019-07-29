Menu
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
Environment

Gas leak forces evacuation at mine site

by Sam Bidey
29th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
A GAS leak at a North Queensland mine site forced a building to be evacuation.

Glencore the operator of the mine confirmed there was a "localised ammonia leak" in one of the buildings on site shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

"The leak was detected by our monitoring systems and the building was immediately evacuated," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

"Emergency procedures were activated and (Queensland Fire and Emergecny Services) responded to the incident."

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the leak and an investigation into the incident had started.

Copper and zinc is produced at the mine which is run by mining giant Glencore.

ammonia evacuation gas leak mine safety mining mount isa mines

