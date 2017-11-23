GAS EXPLOSION: Family man, 'lovely bloke' severely hurt

Update 10.50am: LISMORE Turf Club deputy chairman, Mike Cleaver, has confirmed the person injured in the gas explosion at the racecourse this morning was the secretary manager Scott Jones.

Police are still treating it as a crime scene.

Lismore Turf Club secretary manager Scott Jones. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

"There has been a massive explosion and, unfortunately, our secretary manager has been badly injured," Mr Cleaver said.

"I sincerely hope he is okay.

"I am absolutely devastated … it's just devastated everybody, I am getting phone calls from all over the country.

"He is a lovely bloke, a family man.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed."

Mr Jones was due to be transferred to a Queensland hospital by helicopter, but that has been temporarily halted for an urgent case involving a 40-year-old woman with a head injury.

She will be airlifted from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast.

An ambulance spokesman said the helicopter would return for Mr Jones as soon as the woman was delivered.

Lismore Turf Club explosion- Cleaver: Lismore Turf Club Deputy Chairman Mike Cleaver speaks about the gas explosion at the race track this morning.

Update 10am: A Safework NSW spokesperson said the organisation has received notification of the incident.

They have commenced an investigation and an inspector is responding to the site.

Aftermath of explosion: The charred remains of the kitchen at the Lismore racecourse

Update 9.30am: FIRE and Rescue crews have gone in and cooled down the gas cylinder, which was leaking and ignited when the person entered the kitchen at the racecourse this morning.

"Our crews have gone cooled the cylinder extinguished the fires and used the gas detector to check the atmosphere and it has now been deemed safe for entry," he said.

"The incident was run by Fire and Rescue as it was a fire and Hazmat incident and it has now handed over to police who will conduct an investigation into the incident."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Original story 9.05am: A MAN has been severely burned in a gas cylinder explosion at the Lismore racecourse this morning.

Firefighters, ambulance and police are currently on scene.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed there had been a gas cylinder explosion and a male in his 30s has been treated for significant burns and is being transported to a hospital in Queensland.

It is understood his injuries are severe.

Fire and Rescue operations manager Gary White said two crews from Lismore plus the Hazmat van from Goonellebah attended the call, which came in just after 8am today.

"Two crews were on scene at 8.22am to attend a gas leak in the kitchen at the racecourse," he said.

"One person was injured and has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital."

More to come.