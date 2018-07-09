Brennan: We don’t deserve to play finals footy

The Titans put in an awful performance against the Broncos. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

TITANS coach Garth Brennan says the Gold Coast do not deserve to feature in finals football if they continue to play the way they did against the Broncos on Sunday night.

It was a crucial match for the "little brothers" of the Queensland derby, who could have moved within four points of the top eight.

But they failed to make the most of their chance, sinking to a 34-0 loss to Brisbane on their own home turf.

Brennan said after the game however that if the Titans want to put in a performance like that, then they do not deserve to play finals football.

"We were never in the fight," Brennan said.

"It was a day where we probably beat ourselves. Too many errors in that first half … Brisbane's a quality side and we didn't build pressure.

"If we play like that, we deserve not to be in the semi-finals. We'll get back on Monday and keep working hard … but it was a step back, there's no doubt about that."

The numbers speak for themselves.

The Titans missed 35 tackles, made 15 errors, had a 65 per cent completion rate and gave away eight penalties.

The Titans failed to score a try on home turf. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Surprisingly, the Broncos also conceded 12 penalties but the Gold Coast could not capitalise on those opportunities.

Halfback Ashley Taylor had his worst performance of the year against his old club, making six of the 15 errors by himself.

His kicking game was poor, his passes often ineffective and he could not compete with his opposition numbers in Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford.

Brennan said this week that Taylor would benefit from not being selected in Queensland's Origin III side and Sunday night's performance showed why.

While it was certainly uncharacteristic of the playmaker, it is clear he needs to find some consistency.

Coach Garth Brennan says the club don’t deserve to play finals on Sunday’s effort.. Picture: Jerad Williams

Brennan said Sunday night that he will talk to Taylor but he knows his young star can turn that performance around.

He was also not helped by the Titans' forward pack, with Keegan Hipgrave concussed early on and the absence of Maroons forwards Jarrod Wallace and Jai Arrow evident.

Ryan James (131m), teenage gun Moeaki Fotuaika (101m) and Nathan Peats (91m) led strongly, but no other Titans forward made over 55m, which is a poor effort against a dominant Broncos pack.

However, Brennan revealed that senior forward Kevin Proctor also should not have played as he suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea right in the lead up to kick off.

