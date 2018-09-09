Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gareth Widdop dislocates his shoulder again.
Gareth Widdop dislocates his shoulder again.
Rugby League

Widdop dislocates his shoulder in brutal clash with the Broncos

by Mark St John
9th Sep 2018 6:37 PM

THE Dragons could be without Gareth Widdop for their next clash, after their skipper suffered a repeat of his dislocated shoulder in the big win over the Broncos.

Widdop had a brilliant game to inspire the Dragons to a commanding 34-18 lead.

However he suffered a game ending dislocated shoulder in the second half, that threatens to end his season early.

"Oh no not again, the shoulder is gone again," Greg Alexander said in commentary.

"That's the same shoulder that saw him leave the field a few weeks back."

Widdop's injury continued a horror day for injuries for the Dragons, after James Graham failed an HIA test and Jack De Belin succumbed to his troublesome ankle injury in the second half.

The Dragons went on to win 48-18 in a stunning upset to the knock the Broncos out of the competition.

The team that takes on the Rabbitohs might be very different from the side that dismantled the Broncos, as Paul McGregor sweats on the fitness of Widdop and De Belin.

Related Items

Top Stories

    They came and they plundered: Raiders steal the silverware

    premium_icon They came and they plundered: Raiders steal the silverware

    Rugby League BALLINA Seagulls play Tweed Coast Raiders in the NRRRL grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

    Car rolls number of times in highway crash

    Car rolls number of times in highway crash

    News Rescue Helicopter called to two car crash on Pacific Hwy

    PHOTOS: NRRRL Grand final

    premium_icon PHOTOS: NRRRL Grand final

    Rugby League Seagulls took on the Raiders in the season decider

    • 9th Sep 2018 5:11 PM
    5 straight grand final wins in a row for union champions

    premium_icon 5 straight grand final wins in a row for union champions

    Rugby Union It was a hard fought battle, but big game experience showed

    Local Partners