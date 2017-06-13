Gardens going to the birds

HAVING survived the recent drenching, you are probably itching to get back out in the garden.

However, with the weather forecast predicting another week of rain, you might want to start by just dreaming about the new plants you'll be digging in.

Asplenium australasicum, commonly known as the 'Bird's nest fern', is native to Australia's east coast from Cape York in Queensland down to the south coast of New South Wales. In its natural habitat it's found in moist and sheltered forests where it grows on trees or rocks but is happy to grow in urban settings in protected gardens and also indoors. Bird's nest ferns have a striking upright vase shape which adds structural interest and with green fronds reaching up to 1.5m long can create a wonderful garden focal point.

Birds nest ferns look at home in both tropical or rainforest themed gardens and make a beautiful leafy indoor potted plant or inclusion in a vertical green wall. They can also be used in kokedama (Japanese moss ball) creations where they look delightfully like a pineapple.

Moist, well drained soil is a must for these ferns and they prefer a full shade or partly shaded spot that is protected from frost, strong winds and harsh afternoon sun. They can be grown in cool zones if a protected microclimate can be created. The fern gully in the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Canberra is testament to the ability of bird's nest ferns being able to be grown in cold areas if the right conditions exist.

Bird's nest ferns can be given a feed each spring and autumn. Water ferns regularly and mulching around the root zone with organic mulch, like bark chips, will help keep the soil moist and also add valuable organic matter to the soil as it breaks down.

Bring a bunch indoors

You can bring the beauty of your home grown flowers inside by creating a gorgeous and long lasting cut flower display. Judith Browne from Sydney Flower School (www.sydneyflowerschool.com.au) shares her tips on how to get the best out of your flowers.

 With a sharp pair of secateurs, cut the stems and plunge them straight into a bucket of cool water while you're out in the garden.

 Once inside, remove the lower foliage from each stem, re-cut the stems at a 45 degree angle and then place directly into a vase half filled with cool, clean water.

 Replace the vase water every other day.

Wintery goodness

Spinach is laden with fantastic antioxidants and is high in health benefiting carotenoids (though you can't see them as they're masked by spinach's high chlorophyll content). Spinach is also a good source of vitamins, fibre and protein, so Popeye was one smart cartoon character to love this leafy green so much!

Yates® Spinach 'Winter Queen' is a tasty, prolific and early maturing spinach variety with large deep green leaves. It can be sown throughout Australia in June and it's as easy as sowing a few seeds in a clump, direct where they are to grow in a sunny spot in the vegie garden. Seeds will take 1 - 3 weeks to germinate (so don't give up on them too quickly) and you can be harvesting leaves in as little as 8-10 weeks. The beauty of loose leafy veges like spinach is that you can harvest individual leaves as you need them.