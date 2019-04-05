Garden workshops blooming

ORGANIC WORKSHOPS: Gardening Australia presenter and writer Phil Dudman is hosting a series of organic workshops at his own Lismore patch to show people how to grow their own delicious fruit and vegetables.

ORGANIC WORKSHOPS: Gardening Australia presenter and writer Phil Dudman is hosting a series of organic workshops at his own Lismore patch to show people how to grow their own delicious fruit and vegetables. Alison Paterson

WITH one workshop booked out and a second almost full, Phil Dudman is so thrilled with the response he's now launched a third to show people how to grow their own organic food at home.

The affable and popular Gardening Australia presenter, writer and horticulture editor is opening up his own Lismore backyard veggie patch to show people how it's done.

With his beloved Australian terrier Ralph by his side, Mr Dudman said he's stoked by the interest.

"It's going to be loads of fun," he said with a smile.

"These workshops are aimed at people who want to learn the basics as well as those who have given it a bit of a go and want to boost their organic gardening skills.

"Why wouldn't you, the stuff you grow yourself, you can't find better."

Walking around his prolific garden, Mr Dudman said he's keen to share his passion for growing food with attendee numbers limited to 10 to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to ask questions and hone skills and knowledge.

He said the workshops have an emphasis on the practical with a hands-on approach.

"Composting is the backbone of a successful and productive garden," he said.

"We will also look at the benefits of sowing your own seeds as you can grow more food of a greater variety as well as saving a lot of money."

While Mr Dudman said he loves help people to solve their garden issues, he's equally keen to emphasise the workshops are suitable for those starting out as well as those looking to refine their techniques.

"We'll look at how design, create highly productive soil without digging, raise plants from seed and manage weeds and pests without poisons," he said.

"The workshop Includes refreshments, morning tea and a delicious garden inspired lunch."

Not content with sharing his 25 years of horticultural knowledge in the backyard, Mr Dudman is also leading a special 21-day Mediterranean Garden Cruise in September and October to visit some exceptional gardens in Spain, France and Italy.

"I've never been on a cruise before but it looks like a lot of fun," he confessed.

Garden workshop details at https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=467305

Garden cruise https://www.travelbrochures.com.au/brochure/travelrite-garden-cruise-of-the-mediterranean