Garden party set to make festival ‘one of the best yet’

NEW EVENT: The Back Alley Gallery in Lismore is set to be transformed for the Eat the Street garden party. Photo: Kate O'Neill

WITH new events and attractions being added each year, Lismore’s Eat the Street food festival just gets better.

Lismore City Council’s acting city manager Nathan Dee said for this year, organisers have planned a new luxurious affair, the Eat the Street garden party in the iconic Back Alley Gallery.

For the first time, the Back Alley Gallery will be transformed into a private retreat, giving festival attendees the option to escape the crowds and relax in a laid-back atmosphere with live music, a private bar, private facilities and lots of seating.

“We are really looking forward to running the garden party in conjunction with this year’s Norco Eat the Street,” Mr Dee said.

“A private area for people to relax and soak in the festival’s atmosphere has been missing in previous years and we are excited to develop this initiative for 2020.”

Mr Dee said with a “great selection of local foods, live music, cooking demos and entertainment, the addition of the garden party rounds out what is set to be one of the best Eat the Streets yet”.

The garden party will be held in the Back Alley Gallery as part of the 2020 Norco Eat the Street Festival on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets to the garden party are $50 and includes a $20 of food voucher to be spent throughout the festival.

More information can be found at www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au.