Garden party kicks off CWA Awareness Week

GARDEN PARTY: The Bangalow Branch of the CWA is holding a delightful garden party on Saturday September 2 as part of their CWA Awareness Week celebrations.

TO CELEBRATE the Country Women's Association Awareness Week, the Bangalow branch invites everyone to a delightful Spring Garden Party on Saturday.

Bangalow branch president Di Campbell said the garden party is a great way to get to know your local CWA.

"It's all about food, fun and friendship in a beautiful garden setting,” Ms Campbell said.

"It will be held at 700 Binna Burra Rd, Possum Creek, on September 2, starting at 12.30pm and all proceeds will go towards earthquake rebuilding projects in remote Nepal, as the people there are still in incredible need of assistance.”

Ms Campbell said tickets are available from the CWA rooms at 31 Byron St Bangalow for $25 and $5 for children under 12.

She said as the CWA celebrates awareness week, the Bangalow branch are inviting you to take a closer look at what makes the CWA a real community force.

"From all walks of life and across all ages, members bring a diverse collection of skills to this community organisation which has been located on the main street of Bangalow for almost 50 years,” she said.

"Gathering weekly, this women's collective work together on craft, cooking and other items which can be sold at the rooms to raise funds which enable them to have a direct impact on issues which matter in the wider community.”

Ms Campbell said potential members are welcome to the Spring Garden Party as well as being able to pop in and visit the branch at 31 Byron St, Bangalow or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.