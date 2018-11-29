Gang rape threats made against MP's daughter

Brendan James Blatchly, 50, was released on parole after he pleaded guilty to threatening to gang rape the daughter of a Toowoomba MP.

A MAN sparked terror with just a phone when he made a number of horrific threats, including his intentions to gang rape the daughter of a sitting Member of Parliament.

Toowoomba man, Brendan James Blatchly, 50, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to nine offences including five breaches of bail and single counts of threatening violence, using a telecommunications network with intent to commit a serious offence, wilful damage of police property and serious assault of a police officer.

The court was spared the graphic details of Blatchly's crimes, but heard throughout August he made threats that he would have a Toowoomba MP's daughter raped.

He made further threats against solicitor Neil Lawler and a water supply.

Blatchly was arrested on August 23, after he drove a car towards police officers and went on to destroy a mattress in the watchhouse.

He was reported missing during the period of offending, after he was last seen in Caloundra on August 20.

At the time Caloundra police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant John Mahony said Blatchly was involved "in an incident with police" where he "threatened violence".

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist, who said Blatchly's criminal history was "rather unspectacular", ordered him to a head sentence of 12 months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

He will also be subjected to a $2000, two-year good behaviour bond.