New music festival coming to Australia.

AUSSIE music lovers now have a brand new festival to look forward to following an announcement from Sydney band, Gang of Youths, that they were launching a new event.

The announcement comes just months before the band kick off their 'Say Yes to Life' Australian tour, which left Brisbane fans disappointed after noticing they were left off the tour list.

But Gang Of Youths promised something special would be coming for Brisbane and now they have delivered.

The festival is called A More Perfect Union and will take place at Brisbane's Riverstage on November 24.

A More Perfect Union festival poster.

The line-up includes Gang of Youths, Jack River, Luca Brasi, Thelma Plum and Charlie Collins.

The band revealed that they have been working on making the mini-festival a reality for some time.

"A More Perfect Union is something we have been excited about doing for a while now," they said.

"Bringing a festival to Australia that we can grow into something incredible for people. This is the first of hopefully many, and we have asked some friends we really respect to join us.

Gang of Youths announced the festival just months before their Aussie tour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"We are constantly surprised by, and are very grateful for the way Australia has treated us and we hope people in Brisbane can come along and enjoy the show."

Tickets for A More Perfect Union are $99 and can be purchased via the Gang Of Youths website.

The band has also partnered with arts and cultural fundraising organisation. This means a dollar from every ticket sold go to support the Aboriginal Legal Service and its work providing culturally appropriate legal services, influencing positive change, and increasing access to justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.