Baby formula scam caught on film

NEW footage has emerged showing how a gang of shoppers is getting around restrictions on the purchase of baby formula.

Women can be seen buying two tins of the baby formula at Hurstville Woolworths, placing them in trolleys outside the shop before returning to buy more, the footage provided to 9News by 2GB's Ben Fordham shows.

Shoppers at the store are now limited to buying two tins at a time, but Janet Hill and daughter Alisha, who filmed the footage, said the shelf was completely cleared of tins.

An organised group of shoppers purchasing two tins of baby formula and placing them in trolleys before running back to buy more. Source: 2GB

Women went back and forth until they got all the tins. Source: 2GB.

Most baby formula retails in Australia for $20 to $35 dollars a tin, but it can sell for more than double that in China.

This week, a second alleged member of a Sydney baby formula gang was charged.

The man, 35, was arrested at a Dundas Valley home on Monday as part of a police investigation into the theft and distribution of $250,000 worth of baby formula, vitamins, Manuka honey and other goods.

He was later charged offences including with larceny and theft. Police allege he stole baby formula from a Carlingford supermarket that was later sent overseas.

The gang's alleged ringleader, a 48-year-old woman, had at least 12 people under her wing sourcing items, which are all highly sought after in China.

She was arrested in late August, when a police raid of two Carlingford homes uncovered $215,000 in cash and 4000 tins of baby formula.