Gang boss’s in-law charged over shotgun, steroids raid

THE brother-in-law of Farhad Qaumi, a gang leader who led a murderous spree of shootings and violent crime over several months across Sydney in 2013, has been charged with firearm possession following a police raid on his home in south west Sydney.

Officers from the Criminal Groups Squad raided Alaa Abouhalka's home on Alcoomie Street, Villawood, on Friday after serving him with a Firearms Prohibition Order during a vehicle stop.

A replica firearm allegedly seized from the Villawood home of Alaa Abouhalka.

Shotgun cartridge seized in raid. Pictures; NSW Police

An FPO allows police officers to search an individual's home or car without notice or the repeated approval of a magistrate, a tactic that's led to a large number of gun seizures across the state and brought down the number of drive-by shootings.

Officers allege that inside the 34-year-old's home they found a dismantled Beretta-branded shotgun, a replica pistol, an extendable baton, tactical knives, capsicum spray, steroids and $6500 cash.

A Beretta-branded shotgun allegedly

seized from the home of Alaa Abouhalka.

Photographs released of the raid show the shotgun had allegedly been stored inside a purpose-built carry case replete with spare parts and compartments for extra cartridges.

Websites that retail in similar Beretta-branded shotguns show the weapon would have cost about $5000.

Police said Abouhalka had been stopped in his car on Proctor Parade not far from his home about 9am on Friday as part of "ongoing inquiries", though they did not release further details about their investigation.

A tactical knife allegedly seized from Abouhalka’s Villawood home.

Abouhalka's brother-in-law, Qaumi, is currently serving more than sixty years in prison for offences including murder, manslaughter, and a slew of others relating to drug supply and co-ordinating the criminal group Brothers For Life, or BFL as it was known.

Conceived in prison, the gang's founder, Bassam Hamzy, recruited Qaumi to BFL during 2010 while the pair languished inside Goulburn's Supermax jail complex, at one time the most secure facility in the southern hemisphere.

There's no suggestion Abouhalka has been a member of the gang.

Quami is serving 60 years for murder, manslaughter, and a slew of other serious offences.

Qaumi had been on remand awaiting trial for the unsolved murder of an underworld figure, Cengiz Sarac. When the charge was dropped due to an administrative error, Qaumi walked out of prison and, with Hamzy's blessing and $10,000 in seed funding, started his own BFL chapter in Blacktown, a decision that would later bring the entire group to destruction and see Qaumi imprisoned for decades.

Abouhalka will appear in court today charged with possess unregistered firearm, not keep firearm safely, possess ammunition without a licence, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and possession of a prescribed restricted substance.

RELATED FARHAD QAUMI NEWS:

Chapter 1: From refugee to super villain

Chapter 2: A killer on the run

Chapter 3: The killer's credo - Make men afraid

Chapter 4: Brothers in strife

Chapter 5: When Sydney was a battlefield

Chapter 6: A shiv in the courtroom

Chapter 7: Farhad's promise