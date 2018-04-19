Games over, let the work begin

NO REST: Gold Coast Airport's Executive General Manager Property and Infrastructure Carl Bruhn and Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton welcome a flight to the new taxiway which will improve efficiency of operations.

HAVING just come through one of the busiest periods in it operating history, the Gold Coast Airport is now about to embark on one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the Tweed /Gold Coast border region with the start of stage two of Project LIFT.

Years of planning were put to the test with the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games with the mass exodus of athletes, officials and spectators this week and while many involved with the Gold Coast's biggest sporting event might be looking forward to a break, it won't be the case for airport management.

Stage one of the Gold Coast Airport redevelopment, an $86 million dollar expansion of the parking apron and a new taxiway were completed to meet the Games rush and now the focus will be on stage two, the $200 million terminal expansion south and the construction of the $50 Rydges hotel.

The new ground work would allow for an extra four Boeing 737 or A320 aircraft or two 787 or A330 size aircraft on the parking apron and the new taxiway will help to increase efficiency especially in high volume times of the year.

The new parking apron at the Gold Coast Airport makes the completion of stage one of Project LIFT Fotomedia

Queensland Airports Limited Chief Executive Officer Chris Mills said completion of the apron works was a critical first step in the realisation of Project LIFT.

"Now this is completed, our focus now turns to the delivery of stage two, commencing after the Commonwealth Games," Mr Mills said.

"The completion of this project means passengers will experience less time waiting on the taxiways as their plane enters or exits the apron."

QAL Executive General Manager Property and Infrastructure Carl Bruhn said all the terminal work to be undertaken would be on the NSW side of the border which bisects the airport.

"We constructed an access road during the construction of the new parking apron and taxiway to the old Tweed bypass road and the will be used during the terminal and hotel construction phase to minimise disruption to the normal traffic flow into the airport form the Gold Coast Highway," he said.

"This will eventually be developed into a second access point to the airport with a traffic light controlled intersection allowing access to the M1 Motorway, the Gold Coast Highway and to Border Park which will be redeveloped for mixed used.

"We envisage that there will be more than 230 full-time jobs created during the stage two construction of the terminal.

"The three storey terminal will be primarily for international use and feature four airbridges but there will be a 'swing gate' capacity where we can direct domestic flights there and have passengers use airbridge access when the international flights are not operating.

"It is expected that we will start work once all the final approvals from the respective Federal Governments have been signed off which should be soon."

Stage two of Project LIFT, the international terminal expansion is expected to be completed by 2020.

Public consultation on the Rydges hotel remains open until May 4.

The seven storey development, located near the Southern Cross University campus, will feature 196 rooms, meeting and conference facilities and a roof top bar is also expected to commence work before the end of the year and should take about 18 months to complete.

Also expected to be completed this year is the controversial Instrument Landing System.

Preliminary civil works had been completed on behalf of Airservices Australia prior to the Games and now the focus will be on construction of foundation slabs and installation of equipment and arrays. It is expected to be operational by October this year.